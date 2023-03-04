Gov. Little orders flags lowered in honor of former Gov. Phil Batt

Batt, a Republican, served from 1995 to 1995 as Idaho governor.

IDAHO, USA — Gov. Brad Little ordered the immediate lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to honor former Gov. Phil Batt, who passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, March 4, on his 96th birthday.

Batt, a Republican, served from 1995 to 1995 as Idaho governor.

Little released the following statement:

"Gov. Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as governor, lt. governor and senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism and enduring love of Idaho

It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends."