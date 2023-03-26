Fundraiser at Sandpoint aims to give Schweitzer avalanche dogs a helping paw

One of Schweitzer's belong avalanche dogs, luckily, Annie was with Schweitzer Ski Patrol when she had her heart attack on March 11.

SANDPOINT, Idaho — Thanks to prompt medical care, Annie — one of Schweitzer's beloved avalanche rescue dogs — is recovering from a heart attack she suffered earlier this month.

To help pay Annie's vets bills — and create a fund for all of the Schweitzer avalanche dogs — the group is holding a fundraiser at Burger Express. The Wednesday, March 29 event, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sandpoint restaurant, 1301 U.S. 2.

All of the sales and proceed will go toward the vet bills and to the Schweitzer Avalanche Dog Program. The community is invited to stop by, say hello to the mountain's avalanche dogs, and help out the cause.

Those who can't make it to the fundraiser, can go to bit.ly/3ZgrbZ4 and donate online. Or stop by the dispatch office, located in the Skyhouse to make a donation in person — or purchase avalanche dog apparel, with proceeds to benefit the vet bill fund.

One of Schweitzer's belong avalanche dogs, luckily, Annie was with Schweitzer Ski Patrol when she had her heart attack on March 11. Annie received immediate medical care and was quickly transported to the nearby Pend Oreille Veterinary Service, Schweitzer Avalanche Dogs said in a post to the group's Instagram account.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Bonner County Daily Bee.

