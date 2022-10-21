Hayden Lake Family History Center hosting free genealogy event Saturday

The event is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hayden Lake Family History Center, located at 2293 W. in Hanley.

HAYDEN, Idaho — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Hayden Lake Family History Center will present a free family history Discovery Day tomorrow, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The event is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hayden Lake Family History Center, 2293 W. Hanley. There will be free food and live music, as well as 16 classes throughout the day, with sessions for all levels, from seasoned genealogists to those just getting started.

Genealogist Marion Wolfert will speak at 9 a.m. A specialist in Germanic research and eastern European countries, Wolfert will share colorful stories of connecting families and bridging generations.

Shawn Hostetter, who serves on the high council of the Hayden Lake Stake, said the annual family history event is in keeping with the church’s values.

“One of our main focuses is family,” Hostetter said. “Not just family that are here with us, but also family that have gone before. We devote a tremendous amount of time helping people of all beliefs and backgrounds to learn about their family history.”

When researching genealogy, many folks eventually hit a wall. But there’s local help available.

“We can help anybody find more information,” Hostetter said. “The church has the largest family history library in the world.”

Anyone can get help with their research or find more resources at the Hayden Lake Family History Center, which is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The help is free of charge.

“We don’t expect anything in return,” Hostetter said. “We love to help people with their family history.”

The event is usually well-attended, Hostetter said. He encourages the public to preregister online to help with logistics.