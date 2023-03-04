March 4, 1927-March 4, 2023: Phil E. Batt, 29th Governor of Idaho, dies at 96

Batt served as Idaho governor from 1995 to 1999.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt passed away Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, his daughter confirmed.

Batt was born March 4, 1927, in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Forces before returning to the university.

The date of his birth -- and death -- fall on the anniversary of Idaho's establishment of a U.S. territory in 1863. In 2022, all of Idaho's living former governors and current Gov. Brad Little celebrated Gov. Batt's 95th birthday -- and Idaho Day -- at the Idaho State Archives.

A Republican, Batt served as Idaho governor from January 1995 to January 1999. During his political career, he had also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor and Idaho Republican Party chairman.

Batt had a reputation as a man of wit, wisdom and decency; as a fiscal conservative and a champion of fairness and human rights. While governor, he sponsored the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission and pushed for legislation to cover farmworkers under the state's worker's compensation program.

The new education center for the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, now under construction, has been named the Phil E. Batt building in his honor.

Gov. Batt died peacefully at home, according to a statement from Gov. Little's office. Gov. Little has ordered the "immediate" lowering of U.S. flags and flags of the State of Idaho in honor of Gov. Batt, whose body will lie in state at the Idaho Capitol.

Little's office also issued the following statement:

"Governor Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as Governor, Lt. Governor, and Senator. His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.

"It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on 'Idaho Day,' the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends," Gov. Little said at the conclusion of his statement.

Flags will remain lowered at all Idaho state buildings and facilities until the day of Gov. Batt's interment, which will be announced at a later date, the governor's office said. Further details about how the public can pay respects to Gov. Batt will be provided in the coming days.

Another former Idaho governor, U.S. Senator James Risch (R-Idaho), issued this statement about former Governor Batt's passing:

"Phil Batt was a close personal friend to both Vicki and me and one of my earliest mentors in the State Senate. He was a titan in Idaho politics and cared deeply about our great state. From his long and distinguished service in the Idaho Senate to his years as Governor, Phil set the course and is responsible for the Idaho we know and love today. He will be missed."

Risch served as Idaho governor for seven months in 2006, succeeding Gov. Dirk Kempthorne, who left office to serve as Secretary of the Interior in the Cabinet of President George W. Bush.

