'It's that time of the year': Fishing season approaching across North Idaho

Maybe a trusty old fishing rod has been stuck in the rafters since last year, but the time is here to get out on the water and try to catch some fish.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Old man winter is finally hitting the bricks, and as the temperatures creep up, fish get a little more active and Idaho Fish and Game stocking trucks start delivering more fish across the state.

Maybe a trusty old fishing rod has been stuck in the rafters since last year, but the time is here to get out on the water and try to catch some fish.

Spring fishing is an exceptional opportunity for new or seasoned anglers wanting to get back on the water with their friends or families.

Trout are a favorite quarry in early spring because they remain active year-round, but they perk up as water starts to warm after the cold winter. Fish and Game stocks tens of thousands of trout for anglers every month, and spring and early summer are the busiest time of year for hatchery crews.

To read the full story, visit the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.