Large fire burns at Pocatello's Highland High School

POCATELLO, Idaho — Eastern Idaho firefighters have put out a large fire that started early Friday at Highland High School in Pocatello.

The Pocatello Fire Department said Building D, which includes the cafeteria, gym, and choir and band rooms, is a total loss. Most classrooms were saved from the fire, but there is some smoke damage.

The fire department said earlier Friday morning in a news release that someone called to report the fire just before 4 a.m. When crews arrived, they found flames all over the school's D building. No injuries have been reported. Light snow was falling in the area at the time of the fire.

The Chubbuck Fire Department also sent crews, and Pocatello Police are assisting.

Highland High School is along Bench Road just southeast of Olympus Drive. The Pocatello Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area and "allow the first responders room to work."

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Once the fire is out, the investigation will begin, the Pocatello F.D. said.

The Pocatello School District posted a message on its website saying classes at Highland are canceled Friday, and that officials will be working all day Friday and throughout the weekend on the school's campus.

Classes are also canceled for Monday, and will be virtual Tuesday-Friday, April 25-28. Prom, scheduled for the night of Saturday, April 22, will take place at Idaho State University.

Administration and high school staff members met late Monday morning to address short-term plans moving forward. A preliminary schedule for the upcoming week is now posted here.

"We appreciate the outpouring of support and goodwill that we have received both locally and across the state including Governor Little’s office and the Idaho Superintendent of Schools. We will continue to keep Highland families and the community updated throughout the days and weeks to come with details as they are confirmed," Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 officials said in a Facebook post.

How to help

The School District 25 Education Foundation said it is aware of many offers to set up GoFundMe accounts to raise money for Highland High School. However, the foundation indicated that it has not yet identified any needs that will require extra funds.

"If you would like to donate to Highland, pleas consider making a contribution through the Highland High School Foundation or the PCSD 25 Education Foundation so we can assure these funds go specifically to Highland's needs without any associated fees or costs to donors," the Foundation said in a Facebook post that includes more information about how to donate.

