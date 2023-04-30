Early voting begins in Kootenai County on Monday at the elections office

Voters will have different ballots depending on where they reside within the county.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Kootenai County Clerk Jennifer Locke is reminding voters of various options for casting votes in the May 16 election.

"Several different contests and ballot questions are up for election on the May 16 ballot, including highway district commissioners, hospital board trustees, library district trustees, a Cataldo Water District board member seat and various levy and budget questions,” Locke said in a news release.

Voters will have different ballots depending on where they reside within the county.

Voters are encouraged to visit the Kootenai County Elections website at www.kcgov.us/31/elections for details about their ballots.

The Coeur d’Alene Library is separate from the Consolidated Free Library District, so Coeur d’Alene voters will not have the Community Library Network trustee contest on their ballots.

