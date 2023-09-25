Calls to police in downtown Coeur d'Alene down 20% from two years ago

From June to August this year, police calls for service and officer-initiated calls totaled 1,224. That’s down from 1,406 last year, and 1,604 in 2021.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Early Friday evening, it was quiet on Sherman Avenue.

Couples walk on both sides of the street, chatting as they glance at retail window displays.

Outside the Iron Horse Bar and Grill, two men wearing “Security” shirts chat as they wait for the night crowd to arrive.

Four young men, laughing and joking, cross Fifth Street when the traffic light turns green and hustle up the block, darting around slower pedestrians.

Then, there is one man walking alone on the south side of Sherman Avenue. He is wearing a matching dark blue shirt and pants, and a firearm is holstered at his side. On the back of his shirt is one word: “POLICE.”

That is Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Joseph Scholten. He stops to chat briefly with one man at Fifth and Sherman, then continues on.

