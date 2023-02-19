Coeur Terre developments at the forefront of Coeur d'Alene City Council

The council is expected to make a decision on Coeur Terre, a proposed major development on the western city limits.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two key issues will go before the Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday.

The meeting will be moved up one hour, to 5 p.m. in the Library Community Room, from its usual time.

The council is expected to make a decision on Coeur Terre, a proposed major development on the western city limits.

At its Feb. 7 meeting, which stretched for nearly six hours, the council deferred a decision on a development agreement regarding Kootenai County Land Company’s proposed 442-acre annexation and zoning change.

The project calls for about 2,000 housing units, businesses, shops and restaurants, 18 acres of parks, a greenbelt with water features, four miles of trails and land for two public schools.

The vacant land is zoned agriculture-suburban. The request is for it to be annexed into city limits with a mix of residential and commercial zoning designations.

