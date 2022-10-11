Coeur d’Alene updates its new sign code

Now business owners must apply for a $35 sign permit and an additional $50 encroachment permit if a sign is to be placed within the public right-of-way.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Call it a sign of the times.

The city of Coeur d’Alene’s new sign code is in effect. That means, among other things, business owners must now apply for permits in order to temporarily place the A-frame signs commonly seen on sidewalks downtown.

The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted unanimously in March to repeal its 2007 sign code and adopt a new one, primarily for legal reasons, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The change removed restrictions related to content, condensed the code, simplified sign types and clarified the enforcement process. The new code covers sign placement, size and type, but doesn’t address content.

In the past, the city issued A-frame signs annually. Now business owners must apply for a $35 sign permit and an additional $50 encroachment permit if a sign is to be placed within the public right-of-way, including sidewalks.

A-frame signs are only allowed under certain circumstances, such as when advertising for a special event, sale, grand opening or similar event.

Signs are also allowed when road or sidewalk closures, construction or similar conditions impair the visibility of permanent signs.

Temporary sign permits are valid for 90 days and may be renewed for one additional 90-day period per year. Renewals do not require a new application or fee if the request is made before the current permit expires.

Deputy City Clerk Kelley Setters said the city notified downtown business owners about the proposed code change ahead of time, inviting them to give feedback.

No comments came, Setters said.

The city is now working to notify business owners of the changes.

“It’s just information right now, because it’s a new thing,” Setters said.

In the future, city code enforcement will address violations.

Sign applications are already coming in, Setters said Monday, though it’s unclear how many are for A-frame signs or other types.

Applications for sign permits and encroachment permits can be picked up at City Hall or downloaded at www.cdaid.org/71/departments/municipal.