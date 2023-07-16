Kootenai County weighs proposed Coeur d'Alene Tribe rezone

Under the proposed rezone, some properties within the reservation currently zoned rural would be designated agricultural.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners are considering a proposal to rezone approximately 25,000 acres located within the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s reservation boundaries.

About 50 people gathered Thursday night at the Kootenai County Administration Building for a public hearing before the commissioners, who will make the final decision Aug. 10.

Under the proposed rezone, some properties within the reservation currently zoned rural would be designated agricultural. If approved, it will be the largest rezoning in Kootenai County history — approximately 39 square miles or about 3% of the county’s land area. About half the area under consideration is owned by the Coeur d'Alene Tribe.

