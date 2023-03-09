Coeur d'Alene rallies in support of Child Care Business Grant funding

Without the grants, she said day care providers can only offer $13 an hour, which most prospective employees decline because they can make more elsewhere.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Mersadeis Hawkins has a 1-year-old daughter who enjoys learning at a Sandpoint daycare and this week, said her name.

Hawkins said that is because her daughter is in an environment where “her skills are highlighted and celebrated, individually and collectively with all the children in her class group.”

As a parent and a resident of Idaho, she wants children to continue to have excellent child care.

“It’s essential to play and learn at the same time,” Hawkins said Wednesday during a rally on Front Avenue near Coeur d’Alene City Hall. “It makes a huge difference, being able to integrate that in a safe way.”

About 20 people gathered “to demand immediate legislative action to continue Child Care Business Grant funding.”

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.