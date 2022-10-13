Coeur d'Alene Public Library board working to develop code of ethics and conduct policy for library trustees

Library Director Michael Priest and trustees Ann Smart and Fay Sweney reviewed policies of other libraries and worked on a draft during a workshop Tuesday.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A policy on conduct and ethics of trustees is in the works at the Coeur d'Alene Public Library.

Library Director Michael Priest and trustees Ann Smart and Fay Sweney reviewed policies of other libraries and worked on a draft during a workshop Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

They did not finish it.

"I think it's a good idea," Priest said.

Many library boards have some kind of policy that addresses ethics among members, Priest wrote in an email to The Press.

The Coeur d'Alene Public Library does not.

"The trustees decided that it was time to explore the topic," he wrote.

The unfinished draft developed Tuesday touched on several areas:

• Trustees shall give fair hearing to comments and concerns expressed by members of the public.

• Trustees must distinguish clearly between their personal philosophies, opinions and positions and those of the library, acknowledging and supporting the formal position of the board, even if they disagree.

• Trustees shall respect the opinions of their fellow trustees and conduct themselves with respect and decorum when they disagree or oppose a viewpoint different from their own.

Sweney said trustees are not administrators and the policy should reflect that because the public is often "confused about what our role is."

The draft will be forwarded to the city's legal department. If its review is completed in time, the draft will be presented to the full library board at its Oct. 26 regular meeting.

Trustees could form a new policy or simply include it within the current trustee bylaws, Priest said.

"I like the idea of it being separate," Sweney said.

The library board also includes: Katie Sayler, chair; Jim Windisch, vice chair; and Steve McCrea.