Coeur d'Alene Public Library hosts board meeting

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Library trustees were both criticized and praised Wednesday for having a variety of books available to children.

Some who attended the library board's meeting said there are inappropriate books with sexual content, while others said it was up to parents to decide what their kids could read.

The meeting was attended by about 30 people, including two police officers who sat in the back of the Library Community Room.

It was calm for the most part, with library critics raising their voices as they made their arguments.

Bev Moss of Coeur d’Alene said she supported the library.

“There are families across the spectrum that depend on our library, especially for their children,” she said.

Terry Montanye of Coeur d’Alene said freedom of choice allows people to develop critical thinking skills “absolutely necessary” in today’s world.

