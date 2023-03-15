Coeur d'Alene Pilgrim's Market gets permit approval for beverage processing site

A retail space to sell some products onsite and a classroom for educational programs are also part of the plan.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to allow a beverage processing facility in Coeur d’Alene.

“It is definitely an area of change,” said Commissioner Lynn Fleming of the request for a custom manufacturing use at 1411 N. Fourth St. “To see something that will enliven this area is important. There’s just a lot of blank space over there, and I think seeing people walking up that far north will be great.”

The commission's 6-0 decision was met with applause from some in the crowd.

Pilgrim’s Market owner Joe Hamilton, Hamilton Investments LLC, was seeking a custom manufacturing special use permit in a commercial zoning district.

He wants to convert the existing 3,600-square-foot multi-tenant commercial space into a beverage processing/production facility to make organic juices and beer.

To read the full article, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

