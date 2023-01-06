Report: Coeur d’Alene Lake ranked 9th bluest water in the U.S.

The newest title from mobility service provider SIXT is just one of many that the destination has acquired over the years.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d'Alene is one of the Pacific Northwest's biggest attractions. And, according to a new report from a leading mobility service provider, has some of the bluest water in the country.

A recent report from the nationwide rental car company SIXT ranked the water in Lake Coeur d'Alene as the 9th bluest water in the United States.

The Idaho destination was ranked behind areas such as La Jolla Cove in San Diego, Lake George in New York, and others.

The newest title is just one of many that the destination has acquired over the years. Ranking high with its beautiful water, Lake Coeur d'Alene was also recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Destinations in the Country for Water Vacation, according to SIXT.

Being named #9, Lake Coeur d'Alene has a matching Hex color code of #5A88C3.

