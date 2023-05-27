Coeur d'Alene Fire Department offers tips to stay safe on Memorial Day weekend

The CDA Fire Department is asking people to stay safe this Memorial Day weekend while camping, boating, grilling, or driving.

Grilling

1) The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck, railings and out from under the eaves and overhanging branches.

2) Keep children and pets at least 3 feet from the grilling area.

3) Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill and in trays.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Camping

1) Use designated fire rings in National Forests and state properties. If no fire ring is available, scrape the ground down to mineral soil or build fire in an area with no grass or brush.

2) Always have a bucket and shovel available to assist in fire extinguishment.

3) Extinguish fire before leaving it unattended or going to sleep. Be sure the fire is out and cold to the touch.

