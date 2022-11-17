Coeur d'Alene council to discuss height and parking restrictions in downtown

Councilman Woody McEvers said the debate over building heights goes back to the '80s and '90s. Then, many opposed high-rises.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council unanimously agreed Tuesday to discuss the potential of height and parking restrictions in the downtown overlay district, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Councilman Dan Gookin read an email from a local architect saying he was “disappointed and heartsick” that a high-rise at Third and Front Avenue was approved earlier this year.

The Design Review Commission gave the green light to Tom Anderl and Front Row Properties, LLC’s proposed 18-story, mixed-use development at Third and Front.

The architect feared rapid growth could be the area’s undoing.

“I’m afraid the legacy of this jurisdiction will be the disintegration of the unique Coeur d’Alene main street character as it has existed and evolved for over 100 years,” the architect wrote.

Gookin agreed.

“I want to see the character of this town preserved, especially preserving the character of Sherman Avenue is extremely important to this city," he said.

He said he first drove through Coeur d’Alene in 1991.

“We adored it. We thought it was wonderful and I don't want to see that missing. It’s being chipped away,” Gookin said. “This council has the ability to do something about it.”

He asked that a discussion about height and parking restrictions be placed on the council’s agenda at its next meeting.

The rest of the council members agreed.

Several high rises have been built in downtown Coeur d’Alene since 2000. They include the 15-story McEuen Terrace at Seventh and Front, the 20-story Parkside Tower at Sixth and Front and the 15-story One Lakeside at First and Lakeside.

The Coeur d’Alene Resort’s Lakeside Tower is 18 stories.

“The Thomas George” would stand 199 feet tall at Third and Front.

The city's downtown core zoning district established in 2005 allows structures up to 200 feet tall, plus 20 more for mechanical equipment or other architectural features.

Councilman Woody McEvers said the debate over building heights goes back to the '80s and '90s. Then, many opposed high-rises.

But there was a tradeoff for allowing them.

“Before downtown was bustling, it was dying,” McEvers said.

While high-rises are criticized for blocking views and negatively affecting the downtown's charm, they have been part of the area's economic rebound in the past two decades and contributed to its growth.

“There was a lot of compromise, there was give and take, as I recall,” McEvers said

He said people want to live in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

“Since the houses are kind of full, you gotta go up,” McEvers said.

While he said he understood Gookin’s concerns, McEvers said “to just pull the plug out of it, I just don’t know if that’s going to work.

“I don’t know if it’s something that can just be stopped. I think there’s room for some compromise.”

Councilwoman Amy Evans said she would like city staff to provide information on the history of the downtown core and overlay changes.

The City Council’s next meeting is scheduled Dec. 6.

