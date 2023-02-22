Coeur d’Alene City Council delays proposals on short-term rentals

A line of short-term rentals owners filled the Library Community Room and for nearly two hours objected to the changes.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene City Council on Tuesday delayed several decisions on proposals for tougher regulations on short-term rentals.

The council declined to pass a one-year moratorium, starting March 1, on issuing new permits for STRs.

It took no action on repealing a municipal code that provides a permit exemption for STRs rented fewer than 14 days in a year.

It also declined to act on an amendment to impose stiffer penalties — $1,000 for the first offense, $2,000 for the second, and $5,000 for the third — for operating an STR without a permit.

It did approve a fee increase to the annual STR renewal permit of $84 for a total of $180.

A line of STR owners filled the Library Community Room and for nearly two hours objected to the changes.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner the CDA Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.