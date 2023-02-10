Coeur d'Alene clearing trees for trailhead access near Kroc Center

The new trailhead is designed to provide easy access to the Prairie Trail, which was constructed in July 2008.

A trailhead is being created for improved access to the Prairie Trail near the Kroc Center, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.

The city of Coeur d'Alene on Thursday cleared several smaller ponderosa pine trees on the west side of the trail. It is expected to remove a few smaller ones today.

Todd Feusier, streets and engineering director, said a parking lot, about 150 to 200 feet long, will be put in this summer with about 25 parking spaces. Landscaping will also be done.

The new trailhead is designed to provide easy access to the Prairie Trail, which was constructed in July 2008. It links parks, schools, neighborhoods and businesses, and connects with the North Idaho Centennial Trail.

The Prairie Trail starts at Beebe Boulevard and runs northwest 4 miles across town ending at Huetter Road. Plans to extend the trail another mile to Meyer Road are underway, according to the city of Coeur d'Alene.

The city, which owns the property right of way, is working with the Kroc Center to establish the new access point to the Prairie Trail.

"The Coeur d'Alene Kroc Center is very excited to work with the city of Coeur d'Alene to provide additional parking for those who hike along the Prairie Trail," said Major Don Gilger, executive director. "This is a great example of collaborative partnerships that are the hallmark of this community.”