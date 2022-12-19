Coeur d'Alene City Council to consider raising wages

Idaho Code states that any wage action must take place within an election year and doesn’t go into effect until the January after the election.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — It's been more than five years since members of the Coeur d'Alene City Council received a raise. Tuesday, they're scheduled to discuss whether it's time for another one, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press.

City Council members, who are part time, currently receive $1,000 a month, while the mayor receives $2,700. Both also receive benefits, such as health, dental and life.

In comparison, council members in Boise receive monthly pay of $2,033; Meridian, $1,266; Post Falls, $856; Hayden $660; and Sandpoint, $408.

Comparative part-time mayor salaries include: Moscow, $2,119; Post Falls, $2,056; Hayden, $1,320; and Sandpoint, $1,224.

According to a city report, at the Aug. 15, 2017, City Council meeting, the council approved an amendment to Municipal Code 2.72.010, increasing the City Council salary amount from $750 to $1,000 per month, with no increase to the mayor’s salary.

"At that time Mayor (Steve) Widmyer requested no increase to the mayoral salary," the report said.

Idaho Code states that any wage action must take place within an election year and doesn’t go into effect until the January after the election.

"So, if the council wants to change the wage, staff would need to bring an ordinance back and publish it in the paper as required by code, with an effective date of January 2024," wrote Renata McLeod, municipal services director.

The City Council is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Library Community Room.

