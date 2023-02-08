Coeur d’Alene City Council holding hearing on potential property tax increase

In the budget proposal the revenue includes $27.5 million in property tax revenue which would be an increase of $990,000 from last year.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new budget plan from the City of Coeur d’Alene could include a property tax increase. The city council is expected to host a public hearing on September 5 to discuss the potential changes.

The hearing would discuss the spending plan and setting the high dollar amount of $130.5 million in expenditures. That is up from the current $123 million.

The budget proposal does seek a property tax increase, but that does not necessarily mean it will happen. In the proposal the revenue includes $27.5 million in property tax revenue which would be an increase of $990,000 from last year.

The proposed budget includes:

$21.8 million for the police department

$13.6 million for the fire department

$7.2 million for streets

$3 million for the Parks Department

$5.4 million combined for municipal services, finance department and legal department

Our partners with the Coeur d’Alene Press also reported that a previous city council meeting noted the property tax hike may not mean higher property taxes. In the most recent Kootenai County property value assessment notices, many went down.

