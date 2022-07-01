x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Idaho

Coeur d'Alene celebrates Kid's parade ahead of Fourth of July

The theme for this year’s parade was “Nickelodeon," and the parade categories were wheels, floats, pets and costumes.

More Videos

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The annual Kid’s Parade kicking off the Fourth of July celebrations took place this morning in downtown Coeur d'Alene.

The theme for this year’s parade, sponsored by the Coeur d'Alene Parks and Recreation Department, was “Nickelodeon," as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The crowd favorite began at 10 at 10th and Sherman and continued to Independence Point.

Parade categories were wheels, floats, pets and costumes. Line up began at 9:30 a.m. All children were welcome to participate. No pre-registration was necessary.

Credit: CDA Press

In this 2019 Press file photo, Quinn Burrill, 5, right, and her sister Reese, 3, ride their four-wheeler down Sherman Avenue during the Kid's Parade. Credit: CDA Press

The Coeur d'Alene Press is a KREM 2 news partner. For more from our partners, click here.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement