'Beyond debate': Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission member express solutions to bring positive actions

“I think we have an opportunity through the Arts Commission to do something positive for a statement of who we are and who we want to be,” David Groth said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — David Groth has called Coeur d’Alene home since 1982.

He loves this town.

So when he sees and hears all the debates and fights over politics, education and even art, he is disappointed, and, at times, dismayed.

“I’m concerned about our community and some of the turmoil,” said Groth, a member of the Coeur d’Alene Arts Commission. “I’m going to be disappointed in myself if I don’t do something, to say ‘Hey, we’re not just giving away our community.'”

During a recent meeting of the Arts Commission the retired teacher called on the group to take a stand.

“I think we have an opportunity through the Arts Commission to do something positive for a statement of who we are and who we want to be,” Groth said.

Mary Lee Ryba, commission chair, agreed.

To read the full story, visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

