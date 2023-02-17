Coeur d’Alene Airport director Steven Kjergaard resigns after 5 years on the job

Steven Kjergaard said he’s moving on to a new job opportunity, though he didn’t reveal where.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Steven Kjergaard has resigned from his position as Coeur d’Alene Airport director.

A three-sentence media release from the county Thursday said the Board of County Commissioners accepted Kjergaard's resignation that day and that a search for a new director would begin immediately.

"The BOCC wishes him the best in his future endeavors," the release said.

Kjergaard, whose resignation was effective immediately, managed the airport since his hire in April 2017. He spent the previous six years as director of the Sloulin Field International Airport in Williston, N.D.

“I got hired by the previous board to make the airport profitable and I did that,” he said Thursday. “When I first got here, the Coeur d’Alene Airport was taking $300,000 to $350,000 in property taxes. It’s now operating in the black. I’m very proud of that.”

In his nearly six years with Kootenai County, Kjergaard said he focused on growth and increasing the airport’s self sufficiency. That included adding businesses and building hangars.

To read more of this article, please visit our content partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.