Sixth annual 3Cs Holiday Craft Faire taking place this week in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Holiday craft season is upon us, and so is the 3Cs (Cancer and Community Charities) sixth annual Holiday Craft Faire, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

The fair will be at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

With more than 60 vendors, this year's event will feature jewelry, bath bombs, holiday ornaments, candy, baked goods, holiday decor and gifts, as well as Halloween goodies and Thanksgiving-themed items.

In addition to shopping for unique, handmade and handcrafted items, attendees can also purchase tasty treats from the 3Cs bake sale, wine or other foods while strolling the aisles and booths.

Admission is $2 per person, which will support local charities.

The 3Cs is an organization of more than 500 women volunteers committed to having fun and raising funds to support local Kootenai County charities fighting cancer and assisting community members in immediate need. The organization was started in 1962 by the late Ellen Walden, for whom the Walden House on the Kootenai Health campus is named.

Each year, members of 3Cs and its 13 social activity groups have fun participating in activities and/or outings to raise money that is donated to Kootenai County charities. To date, 3Cs has given away more than $2.5 million.

The Kootenai County Fairgrounds is at 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d'Alene.