Coeur d'Alene Tribe rezone proposal approved, set to be largest rezone in county history

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Planning and Zoning Commission gave the green light Thursday to the biggest proposed rezone in county history.

Under the proposed rezone, about 25,000 acres located within the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s reservation boundaries that are currently zoned rural would be designated agricultural.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to recommend rezoning the proposed area with no exceptions. John Malloy cast the dissenting vote.

The proposal will go before county commissioners, who will make the final decision.

“These are complicated issues with many conflicting views and it isn’t easy, but we only have one chance to do what is best for our community and this precious land we call home,” said Coeur d’Alene Tribal Chairman Chief Allan. “I am grateful to each of the Planning and Zoning commissioners for their careful consideration of the issues before them and for ultimately making the decision to join with us in preserving the lands and resources in the southern end of the county for future generations.”

