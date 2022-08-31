Bonner County deputies arrest man for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires

23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) arrested a man on Wednesday for multiple counts of arson in Idaho fires in the past two years.

23-year-old Ryan N. Greene of Priest River was arrested for multiple counts of arson after a long investigation. According to the BCSO press release, over the past two years, multiple intentional wildland fires have been set on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.

During a joint investigation with many Idaho official departments, investigators identified a possible suspect, which resulted in Greene’s arrest on Wednesday.

“This investigation has been a top priority for our office due to the high fire danger and extreme risk of death to the public," Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said in a statement.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.