'That’s the nature of a small town': 34-unit condominium to be build in Coeur d'Alene

Construction on the projects, Garden Avenue Lofts and Town Homes, could begin next spring.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A four-story, 34-unit condominium with two five-unit townhouses between First and Second streets on Garden Avenue was unanimously approved by the Design Review Commission on Thursday.

A three-story, 12-unit apartment and two duplex units at 816 E. Sherman Ave. was also approved.

“I thought both designs were great,” said Tom Messina, commission chair.

The condo project, Garden Avenue Lofts and Town Homes, proposed by 512 North 1st, LLC based in Denver, would have outdoor decks, underground parking with 42 spaces, 27 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units. It would be flanked by the duplex units, which will be 40-feet tall and would have private garages.

The property is a 33,000-square-foot, vacant lot, overgrown with weeds and brush, and is north of the Roosevelt Inn Bed and Breakfast, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Architect Monte Miller of Miller Stauffer Architects said it will be well-landscaped, with 16 kinds of shrubs, 12 different tree species, water features and some seating and public space on Garden Avenue, along with a sidewalk.

While the commission liked it, some residents had concerns.

John and Tina Hough, owners of Roosevelt Inn, noted the parking access to the units would be from the alley, which also is how guests and others access their bed and breakfast.

They said 40-plus cars coming and going from the narrow alley behind them could easily hinder guests trying to park behind the Roosevelt Inn.

John Hough also questioned the design of the condominium — lots of large windows, terra cotta painted architectural panels, dark bronze painted steel and sandblasted concrete.

He said the building's style would fit better at North Idaho College.

“It would look nicer if they had the brick rather than just trying to cover it with paint,” John Hough said.

Another resident who said she lives in the townhomes adjacent to the condo project wasn’t pleased with the design, either. She said it should enhance the neighborhood, not “overwhelm it.”

“When I look at it, I think they’re really desperate to make as much money as they possibly can,” she said.

She suggested the out-of-state developer be invited to visit and get a feel for the neighborhood.

“This development seems to be out of touch with my community, with my neighborhood,” she said.

The commission gave it a greenlight.

“The project meets each applicable design guidelines and design standards and has no design departures,” according to a project description.

The three-story project at Eighth and Sherman Avenue, 816 Lofts, is proposed by Magnuson Properties Partnership based in Coeur d’Alene. It calls for 13 one-bedroom units, three two-bedroom units and 21 parking spaces on a half-acre.

The two-story duplexes would be over garage spaces on Front Avenue.

“For being duplexes, they’re pretty striking buildings,” said Tim Wilson of Momentum Architectures.

An existing building on the site used for commercial office space would be demolished.

Wilson said the design of the apartments has a slightly modern feel even though it’s a residential neighborhood, and fits in well.

Messina said it's not unusual for developments with several stories to come before the commission.

“That’s the nature of a small town. People are going up,” he said.

Construction on the projects could begin next spring.