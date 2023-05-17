Volunteers help to plant 30,000 geraniums at the Coeur d'Alene Resort

The annual planting is a tradition that dates back to the opening of The Resort more than three decades ago.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Visitors to The Coeur d'Alene Resort will be seeing a lot of red in the coming months.

About 50 resort employees volunteered to plant an estimated 30,000 geraniums on a cloudy, drizzly Tuesday morning.

The flowers will add beauty outside The Resort, Hagadone Corp. headquarters, Boardwalk Marina, Hagadone Marine Group, Resort Golf Course, Hagadone Event Center and surrounding company property. Many went in along Sherman Aveue and near the clock tower.

The annual planting is a tradition that dates back to the opening of The Resort more than three decades ago.

Resort President Bill Reagan, among those down in the dirt, said the geranium was a favorite of the late Duane Hagadone, Resort owner.

