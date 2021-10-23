Idaho Walk Bike Alliance remember road traffic victims

World Day of Remembrance for road traffic victims honors those who have lost their lives in traffic accidents.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance announced Friday plans to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

On Sunday, Nov. 21, the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance invites members of the community at the Idaho Capitol Building steps to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This year’s event is one of hundreds happening around the world to create awareness for those who have lost their lives in road traffic incidents.

The World Day of Remembrance is an international event that began in 2005 honoring all who have been killed and millions injured in traffic accidents.

WDOR leaders said this year’s event will specifically call on President Biden and the U.S. Congress to promise a national commitment to zero traffic deaths. At a local level, IWBA organizers call on Idaho Transportation Department and Ada County Highway District to adopt a law to ensure our roads are designed to avoid serious injury and fatalities of all road users.

WDOR reported that each year, 1.35 million people are killed around the world in traffic crashes. Over 100 Americans are killed every single day and millions more are injured each year. In 2020, 42,060 people died in motor crashes, an 8% increase over 2019, despite fewer people driving due to pandemic conditions.

The event will take place Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-4p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol Steps. The event will be hosted by Families for Safe Streets, elected officials, and community leaders.