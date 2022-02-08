Idaho lawmakers introduce bills tightening voting rules

The measures would end same-day voter registration and limit the types of identification voters can use at the polls.

BOISE, Idaho — Two bills introduced by a panel of lawmakers would tighten restrictions around voting in Idaho.

The measures would make it illegal to deliver non-family members’ mail-in ballots to the post office, end same-day voter registration and limit the types of identification voters can use at the polls.

A third bill would require residents with homeowner’s property tax exemptions to use that address for the purposes of voting and running for office.

The House State Affairs Committee voted to introduce all three bills Monday morning.

Some GOP-led states have increasingly restricted voting access as some Republicans continue to advance former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud.

