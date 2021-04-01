Idaho ranked Top Moving Destination of 2020, United Van Lines reports

The 2020 National Migration Study found more residents moved to Idaho than moved out of Idaho, with 70% of moves being inbound.

BOISE, Idaho — It seems the United States is finally shining a light on the Gem State.

The 2020 National Migration Study conducted by United Van Lines, the nation's largest household mover, ranked Idaho as the top Moving Destination of 2020. Last year, more residents moved to Idaho than moved out of Idaho, with 70% of moves being inbound.

Additionally, Boise was ranked among the top metropolitan areas experiencing high levels of inbound moves, finding 75% of movers settled in the city in 2020.

The top 10 inbound states of 2020 were:

1. Idaho

2. South Carolina

3. Oregon

4. South Dakota

5. Arizona

6. North Carolina

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Florida

10. Arkansas

More than 55% of inbound moves were done in Idaho and Arizona, according to the study. Additionally, more southern states saw a high number of people moving in, 55% of which are inbound.

New York (67%), Illinois (67%), Connecticut (63%) and California (59%) were among the states that experienced the largest rate of residents moving out of the state.

The study also found the COVID-19 pandemic influenced people's decisions to move.

