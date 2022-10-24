x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Idaho Today: Halloween Mummy Puff Pastries with Chef Christina

Chef Christina is in the kitchen making treats that even your mummy will love!

More Videos

Halloween Mummy Puff Pastry Recipe

(12 servings)

Ingredients

  • 30 oz puff pastry (2 x 375g/15oz package), ready rolled
  • 1/2 C. fruit preserves for sweet option 
  • 1 C. Shredded parmesan, 3 T. Dijon mustard, and 1/2 C. Sliced ham for savory option 
  • 3 tbsp milk for brushing
  • Optional- can use anything for filling the options are endless! 

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375F, Line a baking sheet with baking parchment paper or silpat baking mat. 
  2. Unroll the pastry (or roll it out) and cut one sheet into 6 equal-sized squares, then cut each square in half to make 12 rectangles. 
  3. Cut the other sheet of pastry into thin strips.
  4. Spoon the raspberry jam or dijon onto the rectangles, avoiding the outer edge. Add additional savory toppings if using.
  5. Add dough strips decoratively to look like mummies, and gently press the edges or use fork to seal. 
  6. Brush with the milk and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden. Decorate with edible eyes and enjoy! 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out