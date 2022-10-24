Idaho Today: Halloween Mummy Puff Pastries with Chef Christina

Halloween Mummy Puff Pastry Recipe
(12 servings)
Ingredients
- 30 oz puff pastry (2 x 375g/15oz package), ready rolled
- 1/2 C. fruit preserves for sweet option
- 1 C. Shredded parmesan, 3 T. Dijon mustard, and 1/2 C. Sliced ham for savory option
- 3 tbsp milk for brushing
- Optional- can use anything for filling the options are endless!
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375F, Line a baking sheet with baking parchment paper or silpat baking mat.
- Unroll the pastry (or roll it out) and cut one sheet into 6 equal-sized squares, then cut each square in half to make 12 rectangles.
- Cut the other sheet of pastry into thin strips.
- Spoon the raspberry jam or dijon onto the rectangles, avoiding the outer edge. Add additional savory toppings if using.
- Add dough strips decoratively to look like mummies, and gently press the edges or use fork to seal.
- Brush with the milk and bake for 20 minutes, or until golden. Decorate with edible eyes and enjoy!