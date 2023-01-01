Idaho suspect's high school friend speaks out

KREM 2's Pennsylvania affiliate spoke to a woman who says she knows suspected killer Bryan Kohberger personally.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The arrest of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger rocked the nation, charged in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho college students.

For people like Casey Arntz, the news of the arrest hits close to home, with her mom calling to break the news.

"And she said the person they arrested was Bryan Kohberger, and immediately I freaked out naturally, I went back inside work and called eight of my friends because it was terrifying, it was a shock because there are 7 billion people in this world, and I know him. I was friends with him. It's terrifying," said Casey Arntz.

Arntz lives in Virginia Beach but grew up in the Poconos and attended Pleasant Valley High School. She tells us she became friends with Kohberger through her younger brother during their time in school.

"We just hung out and talked, and that's what it was it wasn't anything crazy it was a typical friendship," said Arntz.

Arntz says she hopes his arrest will help shed more light on the case for the sake of the four victims and their families.

"I don't want to even think about what happened there. I just want the families to have clarity. I want them to have answers to questions they don't have, and they won't get those answers until they hear from him, and the police release that info. And I want them to have peace after this is all said and done," said Arntz.

Bryan Kohberger remains locked up at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Before Kohberger is sent to Idaho to face charges, he is scheduled to have an extradition hearing in Monroe County on January 3, where the Monroe County chief public defender who will be representing him tells us he will waive his right to that hearing to expedite his transfer to Idaho.

In a statement to WNEP, the public defender said in part that Kohberger "should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise - not tried in the court of public opinion. Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."