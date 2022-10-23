Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man

Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being Asian, approximately 5'1" and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man.

Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.

His vehicle is black a 2015 Jeep Patriot, and has the license plate number W21122-ID

Anyone with information about Nishioka's whereabouts is asked to call the Canyon County Sheriff's Office at 208-454-7531 or call 911.

