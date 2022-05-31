Idaho Special Olympics to compete in USA games

Idaho Special Olympics Athletes will be competing in the USA games with an opportunity to qualify for World Games.

BOISE, Idaho — Special Olympics Idaho announced 22 athletes and 36 total delegates from across the state will be traveling to Orlando, Florida to compete in the Special Olympics USA games.

Special Olympics Idaho will be traveling on June 3, the games begin on June 5 and end on June 12.

The Games will showcase more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from across the country, competing in front of more than 125,000 spectators and supporters.

Idaho athletes have been training and competing for over three years and have qualified to compete nationally, according to Special Olympics Idaho. Athletes will compete in football, track and field, golf, bowling, powerlifting, and bocce ball.

Special Olympics USA Games will take place in multiple locations across Orlando, including Disney's Coronado Springs, Exploria Stadium, ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex and Orange County National Golf Center.

Idaho Special Olympics said that if Idaho athletes qualify at the USA games, they will be invited to compete in Special Olympics World games in Berlin, German in 2023.

The Special Olympics USA Games will be televised on ESPN beginning June 5. People can also download the USA Games app to follow the athletes’ progress.

Anyone who would like to donate or sponsor Special Olympics Athletes can visit the Special Olympics Idaho website.

People can learn more about USA Special Olympics here, and view Special Olympics Idaho’s progress by visiting their Facebook and Instagram pages.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: