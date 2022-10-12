Boise State and the University of Idaho hockey teams raise money for the Vandal community

The teams are raising money for the University of Idaho's Bruce & Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance in emergency situations.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State and the University of Idaho have been longtime rivals on the ice. But after tragedy struck Moscow last month, the hockey clubs are putting the rivalry aside to come together and raise money for the Vandal community.

The teams are raising money for the University of Idaho's Bruce & Kathy Pitman Emergency Fund, which provides financial assistance to students in emergency situations.

"They're our in-state state rival, so we've battled it out on the ice for a long time. And then when the tragedy struck in Moscow recently, we just decided we've got to do something for our fellow Idahoans," Rocci Johnson, Bronco Hockey booster president said. "It's just too important to not have rivalries take center stage. We need to all come together and do what we can for the students, staff, faculty and their families of University of Idaho."

The first matchup in the two-game series took place Friday night at Idaho Ice World. The second game will be Saturday at 7 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena.

A portion of ticket sales, along with a live auction on Saturday of Boise State and U of I game-worn and signed jerseys, will also go to the Pitman Fund. All collected funds will go directory to assist Vandal students' needs and safety.

The in-state rivals are coming together to show that this weekend is about more than just a game.

"Within the wake of the tragedy, it's really great to be able to put on a game like this to kind of take away the thought of that," Justin Jones, assistant captain of Bronco Hockey said. "For what happened, I know a couple of the kids were from here too, it's really hard for what some of those families are going through and we just want to be able to put on a good game, and it's a good rivalry so people are going to really enjoy it."

Both teams wore University of Idaho stickers with four hearts on their helmets to honor the four victims of the Moscow murders.

Although the teams were on different sides of the ice, everyone was on team Idaho. Ellie McKnight, the team manager of Vandal Hockey, says the series brings a sense of normally back to the team.

"We are really excited to be back to playing Boise State, I don't think that we've had this rivalry game in about five years now," McKnight said. "So being able to have that sort of sense of normalcy is really exciting for us. It's been really important for us to be able to continue to live our lives in the midst of exactly what's going on. Not exactly something that's normal in the state of Idaho, but we're really excited to be able to challenge our rivals, but also feel united as one - as Idahoans, instead of just separate teams."

The stands were full of both Bronco and Vandal fans at Idaho Ice World Friday night.

Tickets for Saturday's game at Idaho Central Area can be bought here. During the game, they'll have the game-worn jersey auction, and hold a moment of silence for the victims.

"We want to pack the stands and make sure that the University of Idaho knows that we're there for them," Johnson said. "This is a weekend where we're not Broncos or Vandals, we're all Idahoans. And we're there for our brothers and sisters from the University of Idaho when they need us."

Bronco Hockey is also accepting donations for the Pitman Fund at the game and online. Online donations can be made here.

