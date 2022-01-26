Having trouble making an appointment to give blood? There are a few reasons why

Canceled blood drives and staffing shortages are making it tough for folks to donate blood, according to the Red Cross.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Red Cross, there are more than 2,000 blood drives and 60,000 units of blood collected each year in Idaho.

“Nationwide, the red cross is seeing our biggest blood shortage in more than a decade,” said the Communications Director for Red Cross Idaho and Montana, Matt Ochsner.

That shortage has encouraged people across the Treasure Valley to donate blood, but some folks reached out to KTVB saying, they're having trouble finding a place to make an appointment to give blood.

Why is that? Ochsner told KTVB, there are a few reasons.

“COVID, of course is so challenging for us. We're seeing blood drives are having to be canceled at schools and businesses, we're seeing a surge in Omicron and COVID cases, and like so many businesses so many employers across the state and country right now, we're also facing a staffing shortage,” Ochsner said.

Those staffing shortages are both COVID-related and simply not having enough people.

“We're seeing people move on to other careers and we're also seeing as so many other employers are, employees calling out sick because of, we're in the middle of cold and flu season and then of course we're seeing that dramatic surge in COVID and Omicron right now,” Ochsner said.

He adds, right now, they're doing what they can to tackle those issues.

“We are doing everything we can to address that, including we're in the middle of hiring and recruiting right now and training new staff, we've increased our starting and existing pay, and nationwide the red cross is investing about 25 million dollars in incentives in increased wages to address the staffing challenges that we're seeing here in Idaho and across the country,” Ochsner said.

So, what can you do if you're trying to donate blood?

“We understand that it may be more difficult than normal to make an appointment right now and we appreciate their patience and understanding going forward. With that being said, the need for life-saving blood is constant and unfortunately, the crisis we're seeing now is not going to end anytime soon so we would encourage donors if they're not able to make an appointment, tomorrow, next week, to look further out and sign up for an appointment in February,” Ochsner said.

The Red Cross told KTVB, they've now begun accepting walk-ins so they encourage folks to come on out to a blood drive, but you might have to wait a little longer. They are also working to reschedule any blood drives that are canceled and if you can't make it to an appointment, please let them know so they can open that spot for someone else.

Also, just a reminder, blood donations take less than an hour and a single blood donation can save up to three lives.

