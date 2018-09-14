Idaho ranked sixth place for the happiest states in America, according to a report by WalletHub.

To determine the happiest states, WalletHub judged each state based on emotional and physical well-being, work environment and community environment.

The report further broke down the categories into 31 relevant metrics and graded each metric on a 100 point scale, with a score of 100 representing maximum happiness.

A few of the metrics included depression rate, sports participation rate, adequate-sleep rate and income growth.

Each state's weighted average across all metrics were calculated and its overall score was used to determine the happiest states.

Washington state was ranked 17th place.

The top five states included: Hawaii, Utah, Minnesota, North Dakota and California.

Click here to read the full report.

