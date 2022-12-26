Idaho ranked second in nation for percent growth in 2022

According to the Bureau, Idaho grew nearly four times faster than the national growth rate of 0.4%.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Census Bureau has ranked Idaho second nationally in percentage growth.

Idaho's July 2022 population growth saw an increase of 1.8% compared to July 2021. According to the Bureau, Idaho grew nearly four times faster than the national growth rate of 0.4%.

The 2022 census shows that Idaho's population growth is decreasing to 2016 levels, falling below its five-year average growth rate of 2.3%. This was the first time in five years Idaho was not a leading state for new residents.

Idaho is currently ranked 10th in the nation for its population increase of 34,719 people compared to being ranked ninth in 2021.

Idaho ranked 16th nationally for babies being born over deaths in the state.

