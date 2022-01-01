Idaho Public Policy Survey: 46% believe the state is heading in the right direction

Boise State University's School of Public Service released the seventh annual Idaho Public Policy Survey giving lawmakers a pulse of the public opinion.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University released its findings from the seventh annual Idaho Public Policy Survey Friday morning at the Statehouse.

The survey chose respondents through a random sample representing 42 of 44 Idaho counties. The main goal is to provide lawmakers with an idea of where everyday Idahoans stand on issues and policies.

The overarching question deals with feelings toward the direction of Idaho in general - and where the state is headed. The survey found 46% of Idahoans believe the state is headed in the right direction; 41% responded the state is headed in the wrong direction.

The gap between these two responses narrowed over the past seven years. In 2019, 30 percentage points separated the two responses with the majority in favor of Idaho’s direction. Today, five percentage points divide both ends.

The survey data is not qualitative, thus making it difficult to find reason in some responses according to Boise State's School of Public Service Research Survey Director Dr. Matthew May.

"It's a very long process to put together a survey like this," May said. "In terms of what's driving that, obviously going through the pandemic we saw some that tightening of the gap last year."

Some responses can be complicated and at times even contradicting. For example, Idaho is growing too fast according to 71% of respondents. At the same time, 28% percent think the state should stop recruiting businesses in an effort to mitigate more growth.

"Yes, we're growing too fast. But as long as there's an economic benefit, I'm okay dealing with it," May said.

In the same breath, 55% of respondents think Idaho needs to spend more money on roads and bridges; however, transportation ranked seventh - behind education, jobs, healthcare, housing, the environment, and taxes - when respondents prioritized what issues they'd like the Idaho State Legislature to address.

"In a vacuum, yes. Let’s do this, or let’s have this preferred outcome. But when you start kind of ranking where they are relative to one another, that's where you start to see some of these trade-offs happen," May said.

Regarding the state's $1.9 billion surplus, respondents were receptive to tax breaks, cuts, and relief. But not everyone agreed on how it should play out in practice.

Respondents most commonly favored property tax (37.7%) and income tax (37.4) relief over others forms such as sales tax relief (19.6). And it's data from responses like these that Idahoans are already seeing play out in the statehouse.

House Bill 436 offers $600 million in income tax relief. The Idaho House approved HB 436 Tuesday sending it over to the Senate.

“Giving [lawmakers] additional data points to integrate into their own evaluation of their priorities and take the actions they think is most prudent for Idahoans,” May said.

