Idaho musher takes third place in Iditarod qualifier race

To place third, Jed Stephensen averaged 7.87 mph, finishing the race in 71 hours and 33 minutes.

MCCALL, Idaho — Sandpoint-native Jed Stephensen took third place in this year’s 300-mile Idaho Sled Dog Challenge (ISDC) on Thursday, according to a press release.

The ISDC is the only 300-mile qualifying event in the lower 48 states for both the Yukon Quest race and the Iditarod. According to ISDC co-founder and trails coordinator Dave Looney, the Idaho race is considered one of the most grueling mushing competitions in the world due to its topography.

Last year’s competition was cancelled due to COVID-19 making this year’s event the fourth occurrence since its beginning.

The ISDC features two different events, a 300-mile race and a 100-mile race, each with steep inclines, rough terrain and dangerous paths that give the race its reputation. Because of this, the races run for several days, the 300-mile starting on Jan. 31 and ending on Thursday, and the 100-mile starting on Tuesday and ending in record breaking time on Wednesday.

"Mushers will tell you this is a very, very atypical race," Looney said. "Our elevation change is 36,000 feet, which is greater than the Iditarod.”

According to race marshal Rick Katucki, the average speed is calculated using running time and the teams are allowed to rest for as long as they’d like at each checkpoint. However, longer rests can affect overall standing meaning racers must plan their breaks strategically.

“This is similar to a race car spending too much time at a pit stop," Katucki said.

Josie Thyr of Olney, Montana placed first in the 300-mile race taking 61 hours and 52 minutes with an average speed of 9.03 mph. Nicole Lombardi of Lincoln, Montana took first in the 100-mile race, breaking the previous record by over four hours with a time of 16 hours and 52 minutes and an average speed of 9.57 mph.

Scott White of Snohomish, Washington came in second in the 100-mile race taking 18 hours and 35 minutes with an average speed of 8.39 mph.