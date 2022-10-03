Idaho Lottery partnering with Cabela's for new scratch game

The "Cabela's Cash Cooler" game includes two top prizes of $50,000 and is debuting at Idaho Lottery retail locations this week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery is introducing a new $5 scratch game this week after it announced a partnership with Cabela's Thursday.

The "Cabela's Cash Cooler" game includes two top prizes of $50,000 and is debuting at Idaho Lottery retail locations this week. Prizes also include $250 and $500 gift cards to Cabela's.

To kick off the new game targeted towards outdoors lovers in the Gem State, the Idaho Lottery said it is also partnering with the Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) to host a three-event series at Cabela's locations across Idaho.

IDFG staff will be on site for the events to answer questions on hunting and fishing in Idaho. The events include promotional opportunities for the Idaho Lottery and will be the first in-store events at Cabela's in two years, according to an Idaho Lottery news release.

To tie the events together with the Cabela's Cash Cooler game, the Idaho Lottery said players who purchase two Cabela's tickets, or two of the $5 Cabela's InstaPlay tickets, have an opportunity to win prizes at the spring events.

Players can also win a Cabela's 22-quart cooler during the events and individuals with a 2022 Idaho fishing or hunting license earn an entry to the cooler grand prize drawing.

"Idahoan's love the outdoors," Idaho Lottery Director, Jeff Anderson said. "Hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, and more. The $5 Cabela's Cash Cooler Scratch game celebrates Idaho's outdoor spirit with two top prizes of $50,000."

Dates, times and locations for the Idaho Lottery events at Gem State Cabela's stores this month -- featuring IDFG staff -- are listed below:

March 12: Boise Cabela's, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. MT

March 19: Post Falls Cabela's, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. MT (10-4 PT)

March 26: Ammon Cabela's, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. MT

