Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 raffle officially sold out

Winning numbers are scheduled to be announced on Jan. 4.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle has sold out of tickets. This year raffle tickets went on sale Oct. 21 and were expected to remain on sale until Dec. 31. However, all 250,000 tickets have now been sold and the game has officially ended.

"We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery's annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Right now, there is a ticket out there worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after New Year's."

This was the fastest-selling $1,000,000 Raffle in the game's 16-year history, with tickets only lasting for 23 days. The last ticket was sold on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 5:59 p.m. People can view the announcement live on KTVB Newschannel 7. Players can also check their numbers at Idaho Lottery retail locations, idaholottery.com, use the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app, or by calling 208-334-4656.

According to a press release from the Idaho Lottery, tickets sold so quickly, in part, because it happened at the same time as the large Powerball jackpot and that more than 200,000 of the raffle tickets were sold during the game's first 18 days.

"Our players enjoy giving these tickets as gifts during the holidays' said Anderson. "This year, they could be gifting a ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000!"

This year's game raised over $900,000 for Idaho public schools and buildings.

In addition to the $1,000,000 prize, the raffle also had a variety of other prizes like daily winners, $1000 prizes and winnings given out from $15 to $10,000.

People have 180 days after the winning announcement is made to collect their prizes and all winning tickets that are $1000 or more, must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices located at 1199 Shoreline Lane, Suite 100.





