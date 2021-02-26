Idaho Legislature sends $175M rental assistance bill to governor

The Idaho Senate unanimously voted to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance.

Residents of Idaho could see millions of dollars in rental assistance during the pandemic if the governor signs a bill authorizing the spending.

The Idaho Press reported that the Idaho Senate unanimously voted Thursday to approve the bill authorizing the spending of $175 million for rental assistance from funds the state was granted under the coronavirus relief bill signed into law in December by former President Donald Trump.