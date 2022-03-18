Idaho leaders criticize groups targeting specific individuals while protesting

A far-right extremist group encouraged members to target and doxx a judge presiding over an Ada County child welfare case Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — After a week-long protest over a child welfare case in Ada County, a far-right extremist group encouraged members to find the presiding judge's home and post her personal information online Friday.

The Meridian Police Department confirmed some of its officers have been doxxed and people have shown up and protested at their private residences.

Public officials in Idaho have released statements asking people to stop harassing and bullying specific people.

"Currently, there are people protesting in or near our downtown location, and we respect the right for people to protest," Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director, Dave Jeppsen, wrote in a statement Friday. "Legal processes are in place and DHW must follow them. No amount of harassment will allow us to deviate from the established legal process. And those legal processes are there for the benefit of everyone."

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden also weighed in on this week's protests and said he was disappointed.

"Protesting is a right guaranteed in our Constitution and I will passionately defend that right," Wasden wrote in a statement. "But targeting and attempting to intimidate social workers, police officers and members of the judiciary who are simply doing their jobs to protect a vulnerable human life goes too far."

In the 2021 legislative session, two lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would create penalties for targeted picketing outside of homes after protests at elected officials' homes and private citizens. House Bill 195, sponsored by Rep. Brooke Green (D-Boise) and Rep. Greg Chaney (R-Caldwell), ultimately failed.

However, watching what has unfolded in the past week has prompted the two Idaho lawmakers to revisit the conversation and find a way to end this type of behavior.

"The tactic was intended, by its very design, to be intimidating," Chaney said. "To try to get one's way, not through the traditional legal process or even the legislative process, but try to intimidate people who oppose that particular group."

Chaney and Green said both the right and left picketed outside homes and in neighborhoods in concern over topics like COVID-19 safety policies or defunding the police.

Every Democrat in the House voted in favor of the bill, as did a few House Republicans, but it was still not enough to pass. However, Green said it did spark conversation in the statehouse on the subject, but has since died down.

"What we're seeing now really emphasizes that conversation then needs to be happening now," Green said. "We are terrorizing people in their homes, people in their business and we are creating an atmosphere that could escalate. I am incredibly concerned that is going to escalate and somebody's going to get harmed. Absolutely in no circumstances should we be bringing these grievances to people's doorsteps."

The lawmakers acknowledge people have a right to free speech, but they said it should be done in a public space like in front of a business or at the Idaho State Capitol.

"We have a constitutional right to privacy in our own home and we only have one place we can be at home," Chaney said. "But there are literally thousands of places where you can protest."

Chaney -- who had protestors at his own home last year because of his co-sponsorship of the bill -- believes in terms of the matter of law, it is appropriate to put picketing restrictions on someone's home. He also said it is just a decent thing to do.

"I wish people were more surprised and more appalled about what's happening right now," Chaney said. "I think things have been crazy for so long that it's almost easy to not even blink anymore when you hear about this."

The Idaho lawmakers said they are working on draft legislation that was introduced by Sen. Patti Anne Lodge (R-Caldwell) on Friday. The agenda described it as "Relating to protection from threats, intimidation and harassment of family members and employers of public officials."

Chaney said it has similar elements to HB 195, but legislators will continue to work through it during the interim legislative session. They said they will work with stakeholders and hope to have something ready for the 2023 legislative session.

"There need to be some sideboards put in place and it's incredibly frustrating that we actually have to come and have these conversations, but it's incredibly evident, especially what's happening now that we have to do this," Green said.

