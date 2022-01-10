Idaho Humane Society hosts annual dog walk fundraiser

The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Human Society (IHS) celebrated its 30th annual See Spot Walk fundraising walk Saturday morning at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise.

The community event featured contests and prizes, dog-related goodies and treats, lots of local vendors and the largest dog walk in the state. It is also the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID pandemic.

Dog enthusiasts from across the Treasure Valley came to show off their pooches and socialize with other dog-lovers, while also assisting IHS in its mission to promote and advocate responsible pet ownership and care, and fundraise for IHS animals.

"A lot of the dogs that come to us need a lot of medical help," Kristine Shellhaus, Communications Manager for the Idaho Humane Society said. "The Idaho Humane Society is a very large organization and we need a lot of financial support."

The humane society provides services to animals around the state, including free pet food to families going through financial hardship and pet food deliveries for home-bound Idahoans.

Race participants received a limited-edition t-shirt, dog bandanna and an assortment of extra goodies.

Sponsors for this year's race included Sparklight, Treasure Valley Subaru, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Lamar, KHITS 107.1, Boise State Public Radio, and KBOI-TV Channel 2.

