Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House

Legislation to end coronavirus restrictions limiting private and public gatherings to 10 people or fewer has passed the Idaho House and is headed to the Senate. But the legislation faces legal and constitutional questions.

The House voted 55-15 Monday to approve a concurrent resolution aimed specifically at a Dec. 30 health order by Republican Gov. Brad Little and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The 10-person limit doesn't apply to religious or political gatherings.

The health order contains other restrictions that would be left in place, such as requiring face coverings at long-term care facilities.

