Idaho governor calls special session to 'respond to effects of inflation'

Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday announced proposed tax rebates, a new flat income tax and school funding.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Legislature will return to the statehouse September 1 for a special session to "respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system," Gov. Brad Little said in a proclamation issued Tuesday morning.

A draft of proposed legislation to be considered in the special session calls for a flat individual and corporate income tax rate of at least 5.8%, which would be the same at all levels; also, another round of tax rebates to be paid by December 31 of this year; and dedicated funding of no less than $410 million for public education.

The legislation would authorize up to $500 million for the rebates, which Little on Tuesday said would be paid out before the holiday season, even though the draft legislation requires only that they be paid on or before December 31.

Individual rebate payments would be roughly equal to 10 percent of the tax amount reported on 2020 tax returns or $300 per individual or $600 per joint return, whichever is more. The rebates would be paid to full-year resident Idaho taxpayers who filed in 2020 and 2021.

Regarding education, the bill calls for annual distributions of $330 million into a public school income fund and $80 million to an in-demand careers fund, beginning in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023. The amount would increase by 3 percent each year.

The proposed legislation would take advantage of a projected $2 billion revenue surplus for the state. It also includes an advisory question to be placed on this year's 2022 general election ballot, asking if Idaho voters approve or disapprove of the legislation. The result would not be legally binding, but would guide lawmakers in deciding how to proceed next year.

"By acting now, the state can return a portion of the surplus to Idaho taxpayers and make needed investments in education to counter rising costs and the likely increase in post-secondary enrollment that occurs during times of economic stability," Gov. Little said in his proclamation. "The need to respond to the effects of inflation on taxpayers and the education system constitutes an extraordinary occasion. The state cannot risk inaction in the face of sustained, intransigent inflation."

The proposal outlined by the governor Tuesday will be the only item on which the Legislature is authorized to act during the upcoming special session.

